Veterans services in Boyne Falls

News Boyne City Gazette 180

Veterans Service Officer Cheryl Young from Charlevoix County Veterans Affairs will hold office hours at the Boyne Falls Substation at 2287 Railroad Road in Boyne Falls to meet with Veterans and their families on Mondays and Wednesdays.

She will be there from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Veterans are asked to call 231-308-3726 or email youngc@charlevoixcounty.org to schedule an appointment.

John Hess will remain at the Charlevoix County VA Office in the County Building at 301 State Street in Charlevoix on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Reach him at 231-547-7220 or hessj@charlevoixcounty.org.