Veteran of the Month Ole Olson

News Boyne City Gazette 300

The Veteran of the month of June, 2019 is Ole Olson. Born in Empire Michigan April …

The Veteran of the month of June, 2019 is Ole Olson.

Born in Empire Michigan April 1, 1896 to parents Andrew and Randa Jacobson Olson. He grew up in the Empire, North Port, Suttons Bay area, and as a young lad moved to East Jordan Michigan with his family when his father found work in the saw mills. Ole worked odd jobs in and around East Jordan prior to enlisting into the Michigan National Guard at Company Rendezvous, East Jordan, in July, 1915.

There he was assigned to Headquarters Company I, 125th Infantry Regiment of the 32nd Division.

His unit was called to serve in El Paso Texas during the Poncho Villa uprising in 1915, and later stationed in Waco Texas for further training before returning to Michigan.

His unit was then assigned to guard the railroad tunnel connecting Port Huron, Michigan and Sarnia, Ontario Canada.

The National Guard Unit was then mustered into the regular U.S. Army, and sent to France with the American Expeditionary Forces departing the USA on Feb. 10th, 1918. Arriving in Brest France on February 24th, 1918, the unit was engaged in trench warfare during World War I, in the battles of Chateau-Thierry, Belleau Wood and the 2nd Battle of the Marne.

Olson departed Europe on August 19th, 1918 arriving in the USA on September 10th 1918, and was reassigned to Camp Sherman, Chilocothe, Ohio.

Some members of the unit assisted in training new troops in trench warfare, and others including Olson returned to Port Huron for tunnel guard duty.

He then received an Honorable Discharge from military service and became employed as a full time Fireman for the city of Port Huron.

On November 9, 1921 in Port Huron he married the former Vera Belle Barr.

Olson Worked as a fireman, and also in a General Store when in 1922 he purchased one of the first electric washing machines, as a daughter Thelma was born to them.

Returning to East Jordan Michigan in 1927, Olson worked as a handyman on farms around East Jordan, and later became self employed as a contractor in the area.

Around 1931 Olson became the city policeman for 5 years, then went back to contracting building houses around the area of which numerous homes still stand today.

On May 21, 1968, Ole Olson answered the final call and is being honored by his Daughters Thelma McKinnon, Bernice Carey, and son Gerald Olson all from East Jordan.

To honor a veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, Mich. at 6:15 p.m.