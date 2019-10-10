Veteran of the Month Luther Patton

Veteran of the Month of September is Luther “Luke” Patton. Born January 26, 1920 in …

Veteran of the Month of September is Luther “Luke” Patton. Born January 26, 1920 in a lumber camp in the Jordan River Valley to parents Leander and Mable Scott Patton.

He attended the Turner school in Bellaire Michigan through the 8thgrade. Leaving school as a young lad he worked on the family farm, and also freelanced as a mechanic.

On 9 December 1941 at Fort Custer Michigan, Patton was inducted into the Armed Services. After receiving Basic and Advanced Military training, and qualifying with the M-1 Rifle, he was assigned as a Military Policeman. On 22 April 1942 Patton left the United States for the Pacific Theater of Operations, arriving on 14 May, 1942.

He was involved in the New Guinea and Papuan Campaigns.

On 11 July, 1944 he returned to the United States, and on 5 October 1945 received an Honorable Discharge having completed 3 years, 7 months, 6 days of Military Service and awarded these decorations: Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with two bronze Stars; Distinguished Unit Ribbon; American Defense Ribbon; Good Conduct Medal; Combat Infantry Badge.

After returning back to Antrim County where he would remain the rest of his life, on 22 November 1947 in Steuben County, Indiana, he married Marion Marcella Hayes, and returned to Antrim County to raise his family.

Patton continued farming, and repairing anything mechanical, including tractors and lawn mowers.

He enjoyed playing in euchre tournaments, and enjoyed company from family and friends. On 9 June 2002, Luther “Luke” Patton answered the final call and is being honored by his children and extended family.

To honor a veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, Mich. at 6:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: September’s veteran of the month article was received in the first week of October.