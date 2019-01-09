Veteran of the Month – Calvin Dougherty

The Veteran of the month of January 2019, is Calvin C. Dougherty. Born March 18, …

The Veteran of the month of January 2019, is Calvin C. Dougherty. Born March 18, 1922 in East Jordan Michigan to parents Harry and Nellie Brooks Dougherty.



There he grew up and attended East Jordan Schools.

Calvin worked at the East Jordan Iron Works, now known as EJ USA.Â On 11 December, 1942 at Fort Custer Michigan, he along with his brother Nolan enlisted into the United States Army.

Several months later their brothers Alfred and Roy also enlisted.

Receiving basic and advanced infantry training at Camp Claiborne Louisiana; Camp Howze Texas; and Fort Meade Maryland, Dougherty was assigned to Company I, 28th Infantry Regiment, 8th Infantry Division and in June of 1944 was sent to the European Theater of Operations.

Dougherty’s parents were informed by the Government that their son was listed as missing in action on 1 December 1944.

Through fierce fighting in northern Germany, Private First Class Dougherty was given a battlefield promotion to Sergeant.

Near the town of Vossenack Germany, leading a patrol to contact another platoon that had been cut off from their battalion by enemy forces, Dougherty’s patrol came under heavy machine-gun fire, wounding everyone in the patrol, and mortally wounding Dougherty.

The battle of the Hurtgen Forest raged on, and Dougherty’s body was never recovered.

On 30 June 1947, a German Forester from Vossenack Germany, discovered the body of an American Soldier in the Hurtgen Forest region and notified the United States Military, who removed the body to the United States Military Cemetery at Neuville Belgium.

After identification, Dougherty’s remains were sent back to the states for burial in Sunset Hill Cemetery at East Jordan Michigan.

Sergeant Dougherty was posthumously awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge; The Silver Star Medal; The Bronze Star Medal; the Purple Heart Medal.

On 1 December 1944 Sergeant Calvin C. Dougherty answered the final call and is being honored by his siblings Marcella Booth; Dolly Murray; Leona Graham, and extended families.

—————————————

To honor a veteran, call the program chairman at (231) 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call (231) 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m.

The ceremony may be witnessed on the first Thursday of each month at The American Legion Post located on the corner of South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, Mich. at 6:15 p.m.