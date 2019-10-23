Veteran Herman Patton honored

The Veteran of the Month for October 2019 is Herman H. BO Patton. Born March …

The Veteran of the Month for October 2019 is Herman H. BO Patton. Born March 30, 1910 in Star Township, Alba Michigan to parents Lee and Mable Scott Patton.

He grew up in Green River, and presumably went to school there as well. Although his Military discharge has him as attending school through the 7th grade, it was always assumed by his family that he only went through 5th grade.

He left home during the depression and lived a hobo life, jumping trains to travel across the country looking for work, then sending money back home to his parents.

At ago 20, he was living with his Uncle in Hazel Park Michigan, working as a farm laborer. His Uncle called him HOBO, that eventually was shortened to just Bo, which everyone knew him by.

On November 9, 1936 in Central Lake Michigan, he married Mary Ella Nickerson. They would have a family of three children prior to his WWII Draft Registration on 16 October 1940. While working at the munitions plant in Ellsworth Michigan, his draft number came up.

He could have received a deferment as being married with three small children, however decided to enlist into the Army. His wife Ella took his place at the plant.

On 4 April, 1944 at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, Patton enlisted into the United States Army. After Basic and Advanced training as a Cannoneer, and qualifying with the .30 cal.

Carbine, Patton was assigned to Battery C, 749thField Artillery Battalion and departed the United States on 27 December, 1944 for the Western Pacific.

He returned back to the United States on 17 December, 1945. On 2 January, 1946 at the Separation Center Camp McCoy Wisconsin, Patton received an Honorable Discharge and received the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Medal with two overseas service bars, and the Good Conduct Medal.

Returning home to his family, Patton worked at numerous jobs, working at a milk plant in Detroit, building log cabins for Bellaire Log Cabins, Boyne Falls Log Homes, East Jordan Creamery, and following retirement, at the East Jordan Landfill.

He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing cards, and the occasional Sunday drive with no destination in mind just to see where he ended up. On 23 October, 1998, Herman H. BO Patton answered the final call and is being honored by his family.

To honor a veteran, call the program chairman at 588-6067 or on Tuesdays call 582-7811 between 3:30-8:30 p.m. Ceremony is on the first Thursday of each month at American Legion Post located on South Lake and Main streets in Boyne City, at 6:15 p.m.