Vegas-themed senior picnic, health expo

The Charlevoix County Commission on Aging invites the entire community to the 40th Charlevoix County Senior Picnic & Health Expo.

The event is being held on Tuesday Aug. 13, at the Harvest Barn Church in East Jordan.

Picnic tickets are currently on sale and you must have a ticket to attend.

Tickets are being sold through the Commission on Aging Office, at the Charlevoix, East Jordan, and Boyne City Senior Centers and if there are tickets available, they will be sold at the door the day of the picnic.

Tickets are the same price as last year at $5.00 for a Senior (60+), and $8.00 for a Non-senior.

This year has a Las Vegas theme with great games and entertainment planned.

Doors open at 9am so come and enjoy the musical entertainment of Billy McCallister beginning at 10am. We are excited to share that we have over 29 vendors this year for the Health Expo and prizes to compliment the fun. We are grateful to have the Boyne City Rotary and East Jordan Lions once again cooking their FAMOUS Grilled Chicken to complement our amazing COA cook’s creations! The Grand Door Prize is a $250 Visa Gift Card and your picnic ticket automatically puts you in the running to win.

Rides can be coordinated through Charlevoix County Transit and are provided by some of the local nursing home and assisted living facilities.

For more information please feel free to contact Theresa at the Charlevoix County Commission on Aging at (231) 237-0103.

The mission of the Charlevoix County Commission on Aging is to provide the highest quality senior services in partnership with the community. We focus our efforts on advocacy and support for seniors and their caregivers by promoting health, wellness, and education to achieve a dignified and enriched quality of life.