VA Mission Act to improve veteran healthcare

Michigan’s US Congressman Jack Bergman, (R-District 1) Ranking Member on the VA Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations said this week that the VA Mission Act, set to go into effect on June 6, will greatly improve veteran healthcare.

“The implementation of the bipartisan VA MISSION Act’s community care program will take place on June 6, 2019. This is day one of a reformed VA system that will give Veterans more control and ownership of their healthcare choices. In addition to new benefits like urgent and walk-in care, a Veteran’s eligibility for this program can now be a health-based decision between you and your doctor,” said Bergman.

Congressman Bergman continued, “As Veterans in the First District of Michigan seek care, they will experience increased choice and timeliness. The MISSION Act will give Veterans more access to quality care that best fits their needs, whether in a VA medical facility such as the Oscar G. Johnson Medical Center, or through VA’s community partners. It’s my priority as the Ranking Member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations to oversee the VA’s implementation of this new law. My office staff stands ready to assist those who’ve served, as we seek to ensure our Veterans are receiving the care they’ve earned.”

The VA MISSION Act:

Provides a new, streamlined community care program;

Gives Veterans more choices and greater control over their healthcare;

Expands walk-in and urgent care access for Veterans;

Allows for easier scheduling and timely reimbursements to community providers; and

Increases access to timely quality care for Veterans enrolled in the VA healthcare system, no matter where they live.

You can learn more about the VA MISSION Act at https://missionact.va.gov/