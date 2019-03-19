USCG Boyne Thunder security prop.

The United States Coast Guard is taking public comment on its proposal to implement additional …

The United States Coast Guard is taking public comment on its proposal to implement additional security measures regarding the Boyne Thunder Poker Run event.

“This event, occurring annually for the past 15 years, includes approximately 100 participants in offshore type power vessels,” stated the coast guard in its notification of proposed rulemaking. “Round Lake and Pine River Channel are small restricted waterways that normally have a variety of recreational users and a commercial ferry that provides service to Beaver Island.”

The coast guard added, “This mix of vessels in close proximity to the event warrants additional safety measures.”

The legal basis for this proposed rulemaking is found at 33 U.S.C. 1233; 33 CFR 1.05-1; Department of Homeland Security Delegation No. 0170.1.

Proposed action

The Coast Guard proposes to add a special local regulation to increase safety in the navigable waters of Round Lake and Pine River Channel during the poker run.

The proposal will allow the Coast Guard Patrol Commander to control vessel traffic during the event in this small and restricted waterway.

The proposed regulation will be enforced during the day of the event.

When asked how the proposal might affect Boyne Thunder, Main Street Executive Director Kelsey King-Duff said, “I have not received any correspondence from the coast guard regarding proposed security changes, so I am not able to comment at this time.”

The date and time will be announced via a Notice of Enforcement.

“The Captain of the Port Sault Sainte Marie (COTP) has determined that adding the Annual Boyne City Poker Run to the list of Special Local Regulations in the navigable waters of Round Lake and Pine River Channel in Charlevoix, MI is the most practical way to ensure the safety of the boating public,” stated the coast guard. “We developed this proposed rule after considering numerous statutes and Executive Orders related to rulemaking.”

This regulatory action determination is based on the size, location, duration, and time-of-day for the Special Local Regulation.

Vessel traffic will be able to safely transit through the regulated area which will impact a small designated area within the COTP zone for a short duration of time.

Moreover, the Coast Guard will issue Broadcast Notice to Mariners via VHF-FM marine channel 16 about the special local area.

Public Comment

Members of the public wishing to comment or submit relative material must do so by May 10.

Submit comments identified by docket number USCG-2018-1098 using the Federal e-Rulemaking Portal at http://www.regulations.gov.

Type the docket number (USCG-2018-1098) in the “SEARCH” box and click “SEARCH.”

If you have questions on this rule, call or email MST2 Blackledge, Waterways Management, Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie, U.S. Coast Guard; telephone (906) 253-2443, email Onnalee.A.Blackledge@uscg.mil.

Rule-making Notice

100.929 reads as follows:

Special Local Regulations; Annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run; Charlevoix, MI.

(a) Regulated area. These Special Local Regulations apply to all U.S. navigable waters of Round Lake and Pine River Channel, Charlevoix, MI, within an area bordered by a line at the entrance of the Pine River Channel charted in position 45°19′15″ N, 085°15′55″ W to 45°19′13″ N, 085°15′55″ W to the southeast end of Round Lake charted in position 45°18′57″ N, 085°14′49″ W to 45°18′56″ N, 085°14′50″ W.

(b) Special Local Regulation. The regulations of § 100.901 apply. No vessel may enter, transit through, or anchor within the regulated area without the permission of the Coast Guard Patrol Commander.

(c) Enforcement Period. The Coast Guard will issue a Notice of Enforcement with the exact time and date in July that this regulated area will be enforced.

Dated: March 5, 2019.

P.S. Nelson,

Captain, U.S. Coast Guard, Captain of the Port Sault Sainte Marie.