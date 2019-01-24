US-31 realignment project begins Feb. 4

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $11.2 million to reconstruct about 1.3 miles …

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $11.2 million to reconstruct about 1.3 miles of US-31 in the city of Petoskey from the Mitchell Street Bridge to Fairview Avenue.

The project is slated to last from Monday Feb. 4 to Friday Nov. 1.

The work will include realigning a portion of the highway away from the bluff area between Winter Park Lane and Fairview Avenue, construction of a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sanitary sewer and watermain replacement, and traffic signal upgrades.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2sFD4Lp

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Initial work on the retaining wall along the bluff will require closure of Bayfront Drive and a posted detour of the adjacent segment of the Little Traverse Wheelway until May 1, as well as shoulder closures on US-31.

US-31 northbound traffic will be required to be detoured, expected to begin in late March or early April, depending on weather and construction progress, and continue through the end of June. Specifics on schedule and routes will be announced prior to the detour.

SAFETY FEATURES:

This project will help ensure the stability of US-31 and will include additional guardrail and new pavement markings.