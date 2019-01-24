BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
January 24, 2019 - US-31 realignment project begins Feb. 4
January 24, 2019 - High-speed IT project to begin in spring
January 24, 2019 - Boyne Valley Catholic events
January 23, 2019 - Boyne Chamber Awards in photos
January 23, 2019 - NCMC unveils renovation plans

US-31 realignment project begins Feb. 4

— January 24, 2019

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $11.2 million to reconstruct about 1.3 miles of US-31 in the city of Petoskey from the Mitchell Street Bridge to Fairview Avenue.

The project is slated to last from Monday Feb. 4 to Friday Nov. 1.

The work will include realigning a portion of the highway away from the bluff area between Winter Park Lane and Fairview Avenue, construction of a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sanitary sewer and watermain replacement, and traffic signal upgrades.

Project map: https://bit.ly/2sFD4Lp

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                    

Initial work on the retaining wall along the bluff will require closure of Bayfront Drive and a posted detour of the adjacent segment of the Little Traverse Wheelway until May 1, as well as shoulder closures on US-31.

US-31 northbound traffic will be required to be detoured, expected to begin in late March or early April, depending on weather and construction progress, and continue through the end of June. Specifics on schedule and routes will be announced prior to the detour.

SAFETY FEATURES:                   

This project will help ensure the stability of US-31 and will include additional guardrail and new pavement markings.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
3:33 PM EST on January 24, 2019
Expires:
7:00 PM EST on January 25, 2019
Snow
Thursday
Snow
100%
Snow
Thursday Night
Snow
100%
Snow Showers
Friday
Snow Showers
60%
Snow Showers
Friday Night
Snow Showers
40%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2019
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  