Upcoming talk: Tensions, Tariffs, and Trump

North Central Michigan College will host an international lecture examining current U.S.-China relations on Wednesday, October 30, at 11:45 a.m. in the Library Conference Center on the Petoskey campus.

The lecture, titled “Tensions, Tariffs, and Trump: U.S.-China Relations in 2019,” will be presented by Dr. Scott LaDeur, North Central political science professor.

This lecture is free and open to the public.

No reservations are necessary.

U.S.-China relations during the Trump Administration have been characterized by increasing competition in areas such as North Korea, international trade, and the balance of power in the Asian-Pacific region.

Increased tension over Taiwan and human rights in China has reduced decades of steady, if limited, cooperation on regional and global issues.

While some argue that this disruption is harmful to long-term U.S. interests, others argue that confrontation now will stem larger problems in the future.

Will the future be dominated by conflict or cooperation? Dr. LaDeur will explain the current state of play.