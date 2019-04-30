Union appreciation picnic May 5

Northern Michigan Democrats are hosting their annual Union Appreciation Picnic on Sunday, May 5, for …

The picnic will be held in the Community Building at the Emmet County Fairgrounds, 1129 Charlevoix Avenue (US 31 S) in Petoskey. It will begin at noon and run until 3:00 p.m.



Current and retired union members from area Northern Michigan counties are welcome to attend, said Gordy Bourland, Emmet County Democratic Party (ECDP) member and former chairman.



The event is sponsored by the ECDP and Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Mackinac County Democrats; United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 951; and the Michigan Educational Association, representing the local education associations and support personnel in Emmet and Charlevoix County Public Schools.

“This is the fifth union appreciation picnic,” Bourland noted. “The event has steadily grown and now serves 250-300 people. It’s a great way to recognize and appreciate union membership” in Northern Michigan.

Bourland and ECDP Chair Mike Hinterman estimated that there are more than 20 unions and 35 to 40 local bargaining units in the four-county area.

“We are hoping for another great turnout this year,” Bourland said.

The complimentary menu includes chicken, ribs, pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, and customary picnic side dishes and salads. Soda pop, lemonade, ice tea and desserts also will be provided, and a few vegan selections will also be served.

Contact Bourland at (231) 439-0263, or email gbourland@charter.net for more information.