Unclaimed property auction Saturday

Auction for Collectibles, Coins and Other Items on Saturday

Auction for Collectibles, Coins and Other Items on Saturday

Michigan Unclaimed Property will hold a public auction on Saturday, June 22, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.

The auction will feature a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles.

The public is welcome to inspect the items from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at the Quality Suites of Lansing, 901 Delta Commerce Drive. On Saturday, doors will open at 8 a.m. with the auction starting at 9 a.m.

Payment terms are cash, check, Visa, MasterCard and Discover. To preview auction items or download a catalog of auction items, visit www.crydermanauctions.com.

Under Michigan’s Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, the Michigan Department of Treasury receives abandoned safe deposit box contents and works to return items to their rightful owners or heirs. Items that are not reunited with their owners can be sold at auction.

Proceeds from this auction and other unclaimed funds can be claimed by rightful owners or heirs by submitting an electronic claim form or by calling Michigan Unclaimed Property at 517-636-5320.​ To learn more, visit www.michigan.gov/unclaimedproperty.