Trooper promotion at Gaylord MSP post

Michigan State Police

The Gaylord Post is proud to announce the promotion of Trooper Benjamin Eckola to the rank of sergeant. Sgt. Eckola is originally from Rudyard, Michigan. He graduated from Lake Superior State University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He joined the Michigan State Police in 2014 as a member of the 127th Trooper Recruit School.

Since his enlistment, Sgt. Eckola has served at the Gaylord Post as a road trooper, field training officer, firearms instructor, department wellness instructor, recruiter, and he served as a temporary staff instructor for the 134th Trooper Recruit School at the Michigan State Police Training Academy.

Sgt. Eckola began his new assignment this week. Sergeants at the Gaylord Post are responsible for the supervision of troopers and a multitude of administrative tasks.