Training, career help for veterans

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the Michigan National Guard will be formalizing a partnership with the Michigan Helmets to Hardhats, a national program administered by the Center for Military Recruitment, Assessment, and Veterans Employment.

Michigan Helmets to Hardhats will help connect our hardworking Military veterans to unique skill-training and individual career pathways in the construction trades.

“As commander-in-chief of the Michigan National Guard, I am committed to ensuring our veterans have access to the support they’ve earned, like affordable housing, good-paying jobs, and quality health care,” said Governor Whitmer. “Through their partnership with Michigan labor unions, Helmets to Hardhats helps get our veterans on paths to success when they return and can help us reach our goal of 60 percent of Michiganders with a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2030. Every brave man and woman who put their lives on the line in service to our state deserves a path that provides real economic opportunity.”

Michigan Helmets to Hardhats signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Michigan Air and Army National Guard ensuring that the Veteran community will be better connected with the growing construction industry and the commitment of unionized skilled trades.

“We’d like to thank Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Major General Rogers for their support of the Michigan Helmets to Hardhats program. The Memorandum of Understanding signed today will create connections for all returning Veterans with the union construction skilled trades in a growing, high-demand industry,” said Ed Koledo, statewide director, Michigan Helmets to Hardhats. “The support of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard and the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is valuable to the growth of Michigan Helmets to Hardhats as we strive to provide career opportunities for Veterans in Michigan.”