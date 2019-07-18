Traffic shift on US-31 in Petoskey

US-31 traffic in Petoskey, which has been using the lakeside lanes of the highway, will switch to the newly completed lanes next week as contractors prepare to reconstruct the remaining lanes.
One lane of US-31 will remain open in each direction, but traffic is tentatively expected to begin using the newly paved lanes on Tuesday, weather permitting.
Contractors for this Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project are continuing reconstruction on US-31 between the Mitchell Street Bridge and Fairview Avenue.
Access to driveways and intersections will be accommodated at all times.
This work is part of an $11.2 million project to reconstruct about 1.3 miles of US-31 in the city of Petoskey from the Mitchell Street Bridge to Fairview Avenue.
The work includes realigning a portion of the highway away from the bluff area between Winter Park Lane and Fairview Avenue, construction of a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sanitary sewer and watermain replacement, and traffic signal upgrades.
View the project map on Mi Drive.
The project is expected to be completed by late September.