Time to opine on transportation plan

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is seeking public comment on its draft 2020-2024 Five-Year Transportation Program.

The draft document, which is updated annually, includes information about MDOT’s mobility initiatives, revenues and a list of specific transportation projects planned for the next five years in each of MDOT’s seven regions.

You can view the program document on the MDOT website at www.Michigan.gov/MDOT5YearProgram, as well as an interactive map showing the location, description and proposed construction year for upcoming projects.

The Five-Year Transportation Program, a continuous, interactive dialogue with state transportation system users, emphasizes an integrated multi-modal program, system preservation and safety.

The program also anchors MDOT’s project development efforts while carrying out the goals and policies outlined by the State Transportation Commission (STC).

In addition to providing a list of MDOT-managed road and bridge projects, the document addresses investment strategies, funding assumptions, and economic benefits for all modes of transportation in Michigan, including highways, public transit, rail, air, marine, and nonmotorized transportation.

MDOT submitted the draft 2020-2024 Five-Year Transportation Program to the STC on July 18. It will remain a draft program until it receives final approval by the STC, which is expected to occur on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Alternative formats, such as print, large type and language translation, are available upon request. Comments will be accepted now until Friday, Aug. 30, and can be e-mailed to MDOT-Five-Year-Program@Michigan.gov or directed to:

Lina Chapman

Michigan Department of Transportation

Systems Evaluation and Program Development Unit

425 W. Ottawa St.

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909