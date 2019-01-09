Thinking of starting a business? Free workshop Jan. 22— January 9, 2019
Individuals in the beginning stages of starting a business, in need of accessing capital, or simply considering self-employment, will have the opportunity to attend a Starting a Business workshop Tuesday, January 22 in Petoskey.
The workshop is being offered by the Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Petoskey Michigan Works! Center, 2240 Mitchell Park Drive, Suite B.
The workshop will be facilitated by SBDC Certified Small Business Consultant, Samantha Reis, who will help aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead and manage a company, and evaluate market and sales potential for their products or services.
This comprehensive 2.5-hour workshop also incorporates the SBDC’s fundamental Writing a Business Plan workshop and fully covers topics such as determining concept feasibility, startup costs, financing options, the basics of business planning, along with other necessary resources to launch. This workshop is a requirement prior to meeting with an SBDC consultant one-on-one.
There is no charge to attend the workshop, but pre-registration is required at SBDCMichigan.org or 231-929-5060.