BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
January 17, 2019 - The truth about fake news
January 17, 2019 - Benefit for Boyne’s Mitchell Gasco Jan. 27
January 17, 2019 - OPINION: The problem with kids today
January 17, 2019 - NOTICE: Full-time dispatcher needed
January 17, 2019 - NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Jan. 9 synopsis

The truth about fake news

— January 17, 2019

Here’s an interesting infographic (www.dailyinfographic.com) created by the University of Southern California which offers some insight into the facts and figures regarding fake news.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Chance of Snow
Thursday
Chance of Snow
70%
Chance of Snow
Thursday Night
Chance of Snow
70%
Overcast
Friday
Overcast
20%
Overcast
Friday Night
Overcast
10%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2019
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  