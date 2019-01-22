BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
The important work of school boards

— January 22, 2019

By Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little

January is School Board Recognition Month.

This is a time to recognize the individuals who approach their volunteer work with extraordinary dedication to Boyne City Public Schools.

 

They are citizens whose decisions affect our children and build our community.

On behalf of the 1,400 students and all the staff at the District, I want to recognize and applaud the members of the Board of Education, both past and present.

Like many community volunteers, Board members give of their time and energy to make Boyne City a better place to live.

They ran for the Board to fulfill a passion for helping students in our district.

Their leadership has helped provide resources for new programs and facilities that directly impact students each day.

Not only are they good stewards of tax dollars, but they seek a commitment to high quality in the daily mechanics of education and learning community development.

This month, we encourage all members of the community to thank a Board member.

Take this opportunity to show our appreciation for these servant leaders and begin to better understand how local trustees work together to prepare today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders.

The Board generally meets on the second Monday of each month, at 6:30 p.m., in the Hospitality Room of the Boyne City Education Center.

I would encourage citizens interested in how the Board functions to come to a meeting and to be a part of this important process.

Again, thank you to each of our Board members, past and present, for their dedication to our schools.

 

The Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education consists of Kenneth L. Schrader (President) 16 Years of Service, Jeffrey C. Mercer (Vice President) 9 Years of Service, Ross T. McLane (Treasurer) 13 Years of Service, Zareena S. Koch (Secretary) five Years of Service, Kristine Brehm (Trustee) one Year of Service, Alison Mellon (Trustee) one Year of Service, and Chris Marlin (Trustee) who started Jan. 1, 2018. Pictured in the back row (from left) are Jeff Mercer, Ross McLane, Kristine Brehm, Ken Schrader, and (front, from left) are Chris Marlin, Alison Mellon, and Zareena Koch.

