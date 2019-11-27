Thanksgiving, Christmas celebrations in Boyne

TURKEY TROT

The annual Boyne City Kiwanis Turkey Trot begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday Nov. 28 at Boyne City City Hall. The distances are 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk.

Registration entry forms available at Boyne City Chamber, Kilwins, Edward Jones, and North Perk Coffee.

Printable forms online at: boynechamber.com.

More info at www.runmichigan.com.

Individual Entry – $25 pre-registration, $30 day of event. Family Entry – $50 pre-registration.

Extra t-shirts will be available for purchase at $10 each while supplies last.

Packet pick-up day before event from 2-6pm @ Stigg’s Brewery in Boyne City. Chip timing by Superior Timing!

Awards will be recognized in 10-year age group categories.

More info at boynecitytrot@gmail.com or call Ruth Skop at (231) 881-0945 or Gayle Harbaugh at (231) 675-5725.

All proceeds go to Kiwanis Club of Boyne City Foundation.

100% of the money raised stays in the Boyne City Area.

Participants are asked to bring a canned good or non-perishable item which will be delivered to the local food pantry.

community

thanksgiving Dinner

The Boyne City Eagles will host their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at the Eagles Hall, 106 N. Lake St. The dinner is open to the public, and there is no charge. Dinner includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, vegetables, and desserts.

Anyone who needs a ride or needs dinner delivered—or who would like to volunteer or donate food—is asked to call the Eagles in advance at (231) 582-6904.

Please consider bringing a monetary donation or a non-perishable food item; proceeds will be divided among local food pantries.

Thanksgiving Mass

Boyne Valley Catholic Community will hold Mass on Tuesday Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, 2347 Grove St. in Boyne Falls. They will be taking up a collection of food for our local pantries at the Mass.

Santa Parade,

open house,

tree-lighting

Boyne City Main Street is pleased to present the Holiday Open House and Santa Parade on Friday, Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving) from 5 to 9 p.m. A true community celebration of the season, the open house begins at 5 p.m. with refreshments at businesses throughout the downtown, and the parade starts at 6 p.m.

Boyne Area Girl Scouts will light the Community Christmas Tree in Old City Park at 5 p.m.

Following the tree lighting the Girl Scouts will lead holiday revelers in caroling.

Santa will arrive on his horse-drawn sleigh in the parade, joined by some of his elves from the North Pole.

Those participating in the parade must send in a parade registration form and line up on East Main Street between East and Park Streets starting at 5:30 p.m.

The parade route will follow Lake Street to Water Street through the heart of downtown. After the parade, children can visit with Santa at the Sunset Park Log Cabin. For more info, contact Boyne City Main Street at 582-9009.

MRS. CLAUS AT THE LOG CABIN

The morning after the parade, Saturday, November 30th, Mrs. Claus will be at the log cabin from 10 a.m. until noon to receive letters for Santa. Stop by and say hello!

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteers are needed for the Santa Parade from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to help with road closures and to wear fun holiday costumes. Call Karen Guzniczak at 582-2355 to help.

LIVE NATIVITY SCENE

Returning this year will be a live Nativity scene at Coldwell Banker Real Estate, 231 Water St., from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Kids can feed and pet Gunther the Camel, a donkey, goats and sheep. Hot chocolate, chili, hot dogs from Family Fare, coffee, cookies from McDonald’s and sample pours from Stiggs Brewery will be provided.