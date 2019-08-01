Take Charlevoix County Transit survey by Aug. 9

Charlevoix County Transit has made available a public opinion survey to gather input concerning public transportation needs and services in the county.
This survey is part of community outreach efforts for a study that will result in a Transit Master Plan.
Individual survey responses will be kept confidential, and will not be identified by the name of the respondent.
Paper surveys are available at the Boyne Area Senior Center (411 E. Division Street), Charlevoix County Offices (301 State St., Charlevoix) and Commission on Aging Office (218 W. Garfield, Charlevoix), as well as the senior centers in East Jordan and Charlevoix.
For more information on the plan or the survey, contact Jill Drury, Director of Charlevoix County Transit, at jdrury@cctransit.org or 231-582-6900.