Sustaining Hospice grief support

Hospice of Northwest Michigan would like to extend their gratitude for the funding support received through the Petoskey Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation and the Charlevoix County Community Foundation for the 2019 Grief Support efforts that are taking place in both counties.

In the Fall of 2018, grant proposals were submitted to both foundation offices by Jeanne Marriott, Executive Director of the Hospice of Northwest Michigan agency, to supplement county-specific grief support efforts as they are a component of the hospice philosophy, though not one that is funded continuously through a Medicare or insurance hospice benefit.

Securing additional funds through the community foundations has allowed Hospice of Northwest Michigan to host monthly group sessions and a 5-week intensive group session led by Pastor Dave Behling, Hospice of Northwest Michigan’s Bereavement Counselor.

“We recognize the great need there is for people to have help in managing their loss,” explains Marriott. “It’s not a subject that gets taught to you in school. You don’t just automatically know how to process the feelings you are experiencing, and that is ok! Pastor Dave is a remarkable soul who helps facilitate great discussions that allow you to recognize and appreciate the loss as part of the natural circle of life.”

The Petoskey Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation and the Charlevoix County Community Foundation awarded the program a sum of $2,500 each.

The funding helps cover the costs of the programs including materials, venue space, refreshments, professional time and mileage.

Without this funding, it would be very difficult to provide the services throughout the counties.

When someone elects hospice, the agency receives funding for every day that person is on the service.

Once the person leaves the service, either through death or because they have regained a healthy prognosis and are no longer eligible for the benefit, that funding stops.

“Our grief support services are available to anyone in the area, free of charge, whether they were on our hospice agency services or another,” Marriott stated, “but funding for the programs is always an issue. We are so blessed that both Petoskey Harbor Springs Area and Charlevoix County Community Foundations are willing to help us help others in a very difficult time of their lives.”

Monthly group sessions are held in Petoskey, Boyne City and Charlevoix as well as several special “Journey Through Grief” 5-week consecutive intensive group sessions throughout the year in the same areas.

To find a Grief Support Group or receive information on Grief Support efforts for individuals or groups, please see our Grief Support Flyer (http://bit.ly/hospicenwm) or contact the Hospice of Northwest Michigan office at (231) 547-6092 or email j.marriott@nwhealth.org.

Hospice of Northwest Michigan is a 501(c)3 non-profit, community-based hospice, serving Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego Counties. Call 800.551.4140 toll-free or 231.547.60920 for more information on hospice services, or to learn more about how you can help.