The Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2019 schedule for its Evenings at the Gazebo summer concert series.

Concerts are held in Old City Park on summer Wednesday evenings beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Here is the 2019 schedule:

June 19 – JM Duo – James Michael Duo

June 26 – Calamity Jane – Theresa Wagner and Kathy McCoy

July 10 – Matt Gabriel

July 17 – Wyatt & Shari Knapp

July 24 – Mike Dhaseleer

July 31 – Full Cord

August 7 – Awesome Distraction