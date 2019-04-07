Student summer court program

This summer, high school students can experience what it’s like to argue a case before …

This summer, high school students can experience what it’s like to argue a case before the Michigan Supreme Court, thanks to a program being offered by the Court’s Learning Center.

Rachael Drenovsky, the Learning Center’s coordinator, explained the program features participation in a “moot court,” in which participants prepare and argue a case. “The goal is to have participants learn about the legal system, and sharpen the skills a good lawyer needs: reasoning, writing, and oral presentation,” said Drenovsky.

“Combining succinct, crisp writing with dynamic verbal expression are two essential skills that attorneys need. This summer experience is sure to help young participants sharpen those skills,” said Justice Richard Bernstein, the Court’s liaison to the Learning Center. “These skills are requisite in any profession, so the program benefits students regardless of the career path they choose,” he added.

The moot court features a search and seizure case involving a traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of methamphetamines in a backpack belonging to a front seat passenger. Police officers searched the bag with the consent of the driver, but not the passenger who owned the bag. Did permission from the driver justify the search, or did it violate the Fourth Amendment?

Students will meet and work with attorneys and other legal professionals; presenters will include members of the judiciary. The program will be held at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.

“Exploring Careers in the Law,” is open to students entering grades 10 through 12 in fall 2019 and 2019 graduates. Participants meet July 15–19 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The application deadline is May 24, 2019.

The registration fee is a $75 donation to the Michigan Supreme Court Historical Society Learning Center Fund. Registration is limited to 22 participants, selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Rachael L. Drenovsky at 517-373-5027 or drenovskyr@courts.mi.gov.

Applications and additional information available here.