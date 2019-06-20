Stroll the Streets Friday June 21

Music, fun and great times fill the streets of downtown Boyne City again this summer as Stroll the Streets returns for its 16th season every Friday from 6-9 p.m.

Stroll the Streets is a signature summer event for downtown, organized by the Boyne City Main Street program.

Musical entertainment ranges from contemporary, country, bluegrass, traditional, folk, jazz, to rock. Special activities include magicians, caricature artists, face-painting, balloon twisting and more fun activities for kids.

Visit www.strollthestreets.com for the full summer schedule and updates.