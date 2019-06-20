Stroll the Streets Friday June 21
June 20, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
Music, fun and great times fill the streets of downtown Boyne City again this summer as Stroll the Streets returns for its 16th season every Friday from 6-9 p.m.
Stroll the Streets is a signature summer event for downtown, organized by the Boyne City Main Street program.
Musical entertainment ranges from contemporary, country, bluegrass, traditional, folk, jazz, to rock. Special activities include magicians, caricature artists, face-painting, balloon twisting and more fun activities for kids.
Visit www.strollthestreets.com for the full summer schedule and updates.
Weather update: Last week’s Stroll was rained out, but the forecast for this Friday is sunny skies and a high of 72 degrees.
This Friday’s entertainment lineup:
- Sunset Park – Boyne City High School Band, 5-6 p.m.
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate – Indigo Moon Girls
- Harbor House – Full Circle
- Parkside Grill – Twister Joe & Jerry Douglas Face Painter
- Pat O’Brien Real Estate – To be announced
- Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen – Blair Miller
- Kilwin’s – Steven D & The Keys
- Old Sportsman – The Third Degree
- Kidd & Leavy Real Estate – Dos Hippies
- The Lawn at Lynda’s – To be announced.
- Freshwater Art Gallery – Terry Coveyou
- Lady Barber Shop – Pooch the Magician
- SOBO Disco – Main Street. This is an arts and music event planned during select evenings of Stroll the Streets, making its debut this Friday, June 21. The organizers are seeking vendors interested in selling, displaying or creating their works during the event. Those interested can send an email with attached examples to sobodisco@gmail.com. SOBO Disco will take place from 6-9pm on the evenings of June 21st, July 5th and 19th, August 2nd, and 16th on Main Street.