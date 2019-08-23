Stroll the Streets Aug. 23
August 23, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
Boyne City Stroll the Streets returns 6-9 p.m. on Friday Aug. 23 with live music, treats, and entertainment for the whole family.
Musical entertainment ranges from contemporary, country, bluegrass, traditional, folk, jazz, to rock.
Special activities include magicians, caricature artists, face painting, balloon twisting and more fun activities for kids.
Here is the entertainment lineup for this Friday:
- Sunset Park – Concord Academy Concert Band, 5-6 p.m.
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate – Jesus & Me Trio
- Harbor House – Inland String Band
- Bob Mathers Ford/Boyne Arts Gallery – Library Bookmobile
- Parkside Grill – Twister Joe
- Boyne City Hardware – The Painted Lady Face Art
- Pat O’Brien Real Estate – Tribe of Chiefs
- Red Mesa Grill – Deb Adamcik Caricature Artist
- Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen – The Real Ingredients
- The Lawn at Lynda’s – John Slough & Paul Schmidt
- Kilwin’s – Terry Coveyou
- Berkshire Hathaway – Bill Russell
- Old Sportsman – James Greenway
- Kidd & Leavy Real Estate – Dos Hippies
- Freshwater Art Gallery – Grayson Barton
- Lady Barber Shop – Pooch the Magician
- Main Street SOBO Pocket Park – “Make Art”
- Boyne District Library – Hap Wright sharing stories and poems
Visit www.strollthestreets.com for the full summer schedule and updates.