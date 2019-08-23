Stroll the Streets Aug. 23

Boyne City Stroll the Streets returns 6-9 p.m. on Friday Aug. 23 with live music, treats, and entertainment for the whole family.

Musical entertainment ranges from contemporary, country, bluegrass, traditional, folk, jazz, to rock.

Special activities include magicians, caricature artists, face painting, balloon twisting and more fun activities for kids.

Here is the entertainment lineup for this Friday:

Sunset Park – Concord Academy Concert Band, 5-6 p.m.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate – Jesus & Me Trio

Harbor House – Inland String Band

Bob Mathers Ford/Boyne Arts Gallery – Library Bookmobile

Parkside Grill – Twister Joe

Boyne City Hardware – The Painted Lady Face Art

Pat O’Brien Real Estate – Tribe of Chiefs

Red Mesa Grill – Deb Adamcik Caricature Artist

Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen – The Real Ingredients

The Lawn at Lynda’s – John Slough & Paul Schmidt

Kilwin’s – Terry Coveyou

Berkshire Hathaway – Bill Russell

Old Sportsman – James Greenway

Kidd & Leavy Real Estate – Dos Hippies

Freshwater Art Gallery – Grayson Barton

Lady Barber Shop – Pooch the Magician

Main Street SOBO Pocket Park – “Make Art”

Boyne District Library – Hap Wright sharing stories and poems

Visit www.strollthestreets.com for the full summer schedule and updates.