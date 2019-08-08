Stroll the Streets 8/9
August 8, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
86
Music, fun and pirates will fill the streets of downtown Boyne City for Stroll the Streets this Friday from 6-9 p.m.
Anonymous sources tell us the pirate flotilla may be invading Sunset Park arrround 6:30 p.m.
Stroll the Streets is a signature summer event for downtown, organized by Boyne City Main Street.
Musical entertainment ranges from contemporary, country, bluegrass, traditional, folk, jazz, to rock.
Special activities include magicians, caricature artists, face painting, balloon twisting and more fun activities for kids.
Visit www.strollthestreets.com for the full summer schedule and updates.
Here is the entertainment lineup for this Friday:
- Pirate “ships” invade Sunset Park at 6:30 p.m.!
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate – John & Paul Two Beats
- Harbor House/Boyne River Inn – BCHS Robotics Team
- Harbor House/Country Now & Then – High Lonesome
- Parkside Grill – Twister Joe
- Bob Mathers Ford – Library Bookmobile
- Boyne City Hardware – The Painted Lady Face Art
- Pat O’Brien Real Estate – Tribe of Chiefs
- Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen – Crosscut Kings
- The Lawn at Lynda’s – The Loper Family
- Kilwin’s – Jessica Dominic
- Old Sportsman – Randy, John & Gene Jazz Trio
- Kidd & Leavy Real Estate – Dos Hippies
- Freshwater Art Gallery – Jen Sygit & Sam Corbin
- Lady Barber Shop – Pooch the Magician