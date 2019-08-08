Stroll the Streets 8/9

Events

Featured

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 86

Music, fun and pirates will fill the streets of downtown Boyne City for Stroll the …

Music, fun and pirates will fill the streets of downtown Boyne City for Stroll the Streets this Friday from 6-9 p.m.

Anonymous sources tell us the pirate flotilla may be invading Sunset Park arrround 6:30 p.m.

Stroll the Streets is a signature summer event for downtown, organized by Boyne City Main Street.

Musical entertainment ranges from contemporary, country, bluegrass, traditional, folk, jazz, to rock.

Special activities include magicians, caricature artists, face painting, balloon twisting and more fun activities for kids.

Visit www.strollthestreets.com for the full summer schedule and updates.

Here is the entertainment lineup for this Friday: