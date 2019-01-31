‘Stop STUPIDITY’ legislation aimed at preventing Gov’t shutdowns

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs …

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, today announced that he has co-sponsored legislation to ensure federal funding will not lapse in the absence of appropriations being signed into law.

He highlighted the legislation following the recent partial federal government that lasted 35 days and as another funding deadline looms February 15.

The bill would automatically renew government spending levels at the same level as the previous fiscal year for each agency, with an exception for the U.S. Congress and the White House.

“The recent shutdown had a devastating impact on our economy and many American families, including federal workers and contractors,” said Senator Peters. “Simply put, this should never happen again. That’s why I have helped sponsor legislation to prevent future federal government shutdowns, and I urge Congress to pass it.”

The Stop STUPIDITY (Shutdowns Transferring Unnecessary Pain and Inflicting Damage In The Coming Years) Act, introduced by Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), automatically renews government funding levels at the previous fiscal year, with adjustments for inflation, for federal agencies.

This bill would effectively fund all parts of the government except for the legislative branch and the Executive Office of the President, meaning that the legislation would force both sides to come together and reach an agreement.

During the most recent shutdown, Peters also cosponsored legislation to protect federal workers or contractors furloughed or required to work without pay from civil liabilities, including evictions, late student loan payments and negative impacts on credit history.

He also supported legislation to allow federal employees forced to work without pay to apply for unemployment benefits during a shutdown.