Stolen vehicle, police chase ends in arrest

On Monday, December 16, 2019 at approximately 10:45 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police …

On Monday, December 16, 2019 at approximately 10:45 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post were on patrol when they saw a Ford F-150 on M-32 in South Arm Township that was reported stolen from Antrim County.

A pursuit followed and the driver was arrested.

The 2004 Ford F-150 was reported stolen from the Mancelona area. The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office had issued the BOL for the truck.

The troopers located the truck westbound on M-32 near Carson Road as they were eastbound.

When the troopers turned around the truck turned southbound on Carson Road.

Once troopers were able to verify the registration plate matched the reported stolen vehicle, they activated the emergency lights and siren.

A short pursuit followed and ended when the truck lost control and slid off the roadway at the intersection of Carson and Rainey Hills Road.

The driver was a 30-year-old man from Bellaire.

During his arrest troopers located a syringe in his coat pocket.

The man was lodged in the Charlevoix County Jail and charged with one count Stolen Property Receiving and Concealing Motor Vehicle, a felony punishable by five years and/or $10,000.00; Fleeing and Eluding Fourth Degree, a felony punishable by two years and/or $2,000.00; Operating With Presence of Controlled Substance Marijuana, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $100.00-$500.00; Operating While License Suspended, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $500.00; Habitual Offender Fourth Notice; a felony punishable by Life if primary has penalty of five years or more.

The suspect has not been arraigned and remains lodged in the Charlevoix County Jail.