State budget includes increase for schools, roads, worker training

The state Senate on Wednesday approved a package of bills that would fund the state of Michigan for the 2019 fiscal year.

“We had a terrific eight years where we were able to get budgets passed well ahead of schedule and I remain hopeful that we’ll be able to do that again this year,” said Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City. “The major themes in this budget were increasing funding for our schools and putting more money into fixing Michigan’s roads and bridges.”