St. Michael Academy news

St. Michael Academy (SMA), Northern Michigan’s only Classical Catholic high school, announced today that Dr. Richard Brake has been promoted from Principal to Headmaster of SMA, effective immediately.

In his expanded role, Dr. Brake is now responsible for the overall operation and development of SMA including its business office, communications, and facilities, as well as its academic, athletic, and enrollment programs.

Dr. Brake will report to the SMA Board of Directors through its President, Mr. John Birney.

Dr. Brake stated, “I’m truly honored by this promotion, and excited to begin the new school year as we build upon the incredible success of our spring term. I’m pleased to report that we have doubled our student body, formed an academic partnership with St. Mary School of Charlevoix, and established innovative part-time elective and junior high classical enrichment programs. In the classroom, in faith and service, on the athletic fields, and in the arts, we are inspiring our students with the True, Good, and Beautiful of western civilization!”

SMA also announced new roles for Mr. James Hatch and Mrs. Marie Law, now through the St. Michael Foundation (SMF).

The mission of SMF is to support and expand Catholic education in the Little Traverse Bay region through the activities of St. Michael Academy.

Mr. Hatch, formerly Executive Director of SMA, is now President of the SMF Board of Directors. In his new role, Mr. Hatch will pursue the expansion of educational programs, services, and philanthropic opportunities for SMA.

He continues to serve as a member of the SMA Board.

Mrs. Law, formerly Director of Advancement at SMA, is now Executive Director of SMF.

In her new role, she will focus on development and execution of specific funding programs and grant acquisitions to support growth and operational stability at SMA.

SMA is now accepting new students for the 2019-20 academic year.

SMA is committed to providing a Classical Catholic education and is pleased to offer tuition assistance to qualifying families.

No student is denied enrollment because of financial reasons.

For more information please contact the SMA office at 231-881-9025 or email Dr. Brake at drbrake@stmichaelpetoskey.org.

Further details about our mission can be found at www.stmichaelupnorth.org.