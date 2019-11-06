Spate could be Boyne’s next chief

The Boyne City Commission will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. …

The Boyne City Commission will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 6 at the commission chambers in Boyne City Hall—319 North Lake St.—to consider the confirmation of Assistant Chief of Boyne City Police Kevin Spate as the Boyne City Police Department’s new Chief.

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain has made the recommendation to promote Spate with an initial annual salary of $65,000 plus benefits.

“Boyne City received eight applications for the chief of police position, three of which were selected for interviews,” stated Boyne City Manager Michael Cain in a Tuesday Nov. 5 press release.

Spate would replace Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither, who is set to retire Saturday Nov. 9

“Chief Gaither’s retirement is leaving very big shoes to fill in the Boyne City Police Department,” said Cain. “His leadership style promoted a true team environment and the most professional and well-rounded department Boyne City has ever had.

Cain added, “Kevin Spate, over his 20-plus years with the Boyne City Police Department, has continually honed his police and leadership skills, especially over the last eight years and in his role as Assistant Chief, where I have no doubt that he and the entire team we have will continue to move our department forward in the years ahead.”