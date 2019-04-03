Songbird nesting cycle program

The April 9 Petoskey Audubon Society program will feature Susan Kielb, a retired Ann Arbor …

The April 9 Petoskey Audubon Society program will feature Susan Kielb, a retired Ann Arbor science teacher who will be discussing songbirds and their nesting cycles.

Birdwatchers see snippets of the private lives of birds while they visit us here in Michigan for the serious work of producing young. By visiting the same site repeatedly, a careful observer can often piece together clues to figure out exactly what the birds have been doing behind the bushes.

Kielb will take us through the nesting cycle from claiming a territory, to mate selection, nest-building, incubation, and raising the young. She will demonstrate how seemingly disparate observations can be pieced together to map through time the activities that kept your birds so busy all summer.

Kielb splits her time between Ann Arbor and the eastern UP. She has longtime interests in nesting and song behavior of passerine birds, and she is currently studying Palm Warblers.

The program takes place in the conference room at Northern Lights Recreation, 8865 Harbor Petoskey Rd. (M-119), Harbor Springs. The program begins at 7pm. The program is free and open to the public.

PRAS is a local chapter of Michigan Audubon since 1966 and has more than 200 members from Charlevoix and Emmet Counties. PRAS is dedicated to creating a greater awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the inter-relatedness of all Michigan’s wild places and wildlife and the need for stewardship, with emphasis on our local region.