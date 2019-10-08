So many family friendly events

Information for all BDL events and programs can also be found on our webpage boynelibrary.org.

Information for all BDL events and programs can also be found on our webpage boynelibrary.org.

To RSVP (register) for any events: www.boynelibrary.org/programs choose Children, Teen, Adult and then select RSVP for the event from those listed.

Our Consumers Education Series continues in October with “Medicare: Getting Started” sponsored by Mills Financial, October 2nd, 6:30pm, A light dinner will be served at 6pm. Reservation required, call 231-582-0964.

Then on Wednesday, October 23rd at 6pm “Internet Safety” is the topic with a light dinner being served at 5:30pm. RSVP required, all programs are free!

Greasy Pages Book Club: the Youth Department is sponsoring a youth book club for kids ages 11-17, meeting on the second Thursday of every month, next meeting is October 10th.

Hang out at the library to talk about monthly book selections while eating pizza. RSVP

A special story time “Falling for Leaves & Things” will take place on Tuesday, October 15th at 10am in the Community Room. Hosted by Ms. Allison from the Charlevoix Conservation District this event will include song, stories, finger play, an outdoor hike and more.

On Tuesday, October 15th at 6:30pm, BDL is sponsoring a Boyne City Trivia Night for adult patrons. Come as an individual or bring a team. Join us for a fun night of BC history!

Refreshments will be served. RSVP required.

Join our lunchtime Brown Bag Book Club. Our next meeting is Tuesday, October 22nd at 12-1pm. Come late, leave early, bring your lunch, and plan to spend your lunch time with us to discuss our book of the month! October’s book choice is The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt.

Attention crafters, scrap-bookers, quilters….on one Saturday every month from 9am-12 noon, BDL has reserved our Community Room as an Craft Open Lab! Bring your materials, spread out and enjoy conversation and complete some of those projects. October 12th is our next Craft Open Lab,

RSVP online or call 231-582-7861 for more information.

DIY Halloween Costumes: also on Saturday, October 12th in the BDL Community Room join us from 10am-12noon to work on homemade Halloween Costumes. When you RSVP, let us know what type of costume(s) you want to create, and we can make sure we have directions, and will let you know what materials you will need. RSVP required.

There will be a LEGO Jam Building Bonanza for three nights as the library unleashes its entire LEGO collection. RSVP preferred, but not required.

Ages 6-12. The next session is Wednesday, October 16th from 6-7:30pm.

Join us Saturday, October 19th for Sensory Saturday sponsored by BDL’s Children’s Department.

Our Teddy Bear Sleepover is Friday, October 25th at 6pm. Come have all the fun of a sleepover with your stuffed animal. When it is time for the staying over part, you go home to your bed and your stuffed animal stays the night at the library. RSVP required.

Additional adult and family programs in September include:

• Beginning Computer Classes every Tuesday at 2pm.

• Tai Chi Class meets every Wednesday, 9am for beginners, 10am for advanced students, cost is $5 per session.

• Dungeons & Dragons Club for youth continues every Tuesday in October from 3:30-5pm. RSVP required.

• Boyne Library Book Club meets 7pm Oct. 28. This month’s book is Black Matter by Blake Crouch.