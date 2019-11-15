Ski wear and gear sale

Antrim Ski Academy will be holding their twenty fifth annual equipment and clothing sale, Saturday November 30th. The sale itself will be held from 9am to 5pm, Saturday, in the Grand Ballroom in The Lakeview Hotel at Summit Village at Shanty Creek. This sale will feature new and used ski and snowboard equipment and clothing.

People with equipment and/or clothing that they wish to sell, may drop these items off at the swap location Friday, Nov. 29th, from 5pm – 8pm and again from 8 am to 10 am on Saturday. Unsold items and/or payment(s) for sold items may be picked up between 5 and 6pm Saturday evening. Antrim Ski Academy retains 20% of the selling price of all items sold, as a commission for selling the items. Proceeds from this year’s swap will benefit the Great North Academy (Elk Rapids/St. Francis/Central Lake/Grand Traverse Academy) High School Ski Team and the Antrim Ski Academy Scholarship program. The scholarship program provides skiing and snowboarding opportunities to those students who may not otherwise be able to afford ASA programs.

Non skiers are welcome to the sale, as each year we generally have a nice selection of new and used winter coats, pants, hats and gloves at very affordable prices.

Please note that we do not accept straight skis, rear entry boots, equipment with non- conforming bindings, or non-winter items. Items priced $5 or less are considered a donation and no payment will be made to the seller on those items.

For additional information on this year’s swap, please contact Steve (231) 676-2493 or any other board member. Board members and their contact information may be found on ASA’s website, www.antrimskiacademy.com .

Registration continues for the Antrim Ski Academy’s winter 2019-2020 programs. Informational brochures, including the registration form are available at most area schools, online at www.antrimskiacademy.com or by calling Steve (231) 676-2493 or any other board member. Registration will continue through January 1st. Scholarships are available to those needing financial assistance, with scholarship forms available on ASA’s website, www.antrimskiacademy.com .

The Antrim Ski Academy is celebrating its twenty seventh season and is dedicated to providing quality, affordable ski instruction and race training to school age students in the northwest Michigan area. Instruction takes place at Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek for eight to ten week sessions, meeting weekday evenings.