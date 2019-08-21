Sign up now for Tai Chi

The ongoing Tai Chi classes at The Boyne City District Library Community Room will continue on Wednesday …

The ongoing Tai Chi classes at The Boyne City District Library Community Room will continue on Wednesday mornings throughout the fall. Everyone is Welcome! Classes are $5 each session.

Classes will be held September 4, 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

The beginner’s class meets from 9:00-9:50 a.m.

Tai Chi Fundamentals & Seated Tai Chi – If you’re a beginner seeking a simplified approach to Tai Chi, the Tai Chi Fundamentals is designed for you. It provides a clear, systematic approach for mastering Tai Chi basics that builds from simple to complex movement, with easy calming and focusing techniques.

The continuing/advanced class meets from 10:00-10:50 a.m. We review the Tai Chi Fundamentals Form and we learn the Cheng Man-Ch’ing Short Form 37.

The Tai Chi club will meet on Wednesdays throughout November and December at 10:00. The Tai Chi Club practices the movement patterns and the Tai Chi Fundamentals.

Tai chi is a safe, gentle, non-impact exercise that builds strength, endurance, improves balance, coordination and flexibility. Tai Chi is suitable for people of all levels of physical fitness.

Meg McClorey has been teaching the Tai Chi Fundamentals and The Alexander Technique in Boyne City since 2000. Meg has practiced the Yang Style 37 Posture Form since 1994. Meg teaches Parkinson’s movement classes, Alexander Technique, and Tai Chi lessons and Tai Chi at her home in Boyne City.