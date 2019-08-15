The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun at this …

The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun at this not-to-be-missed event as East Jordan businesses offer great deals both inside and outdoors at East Jordan’s annual Summer Sidewalk Sales.

Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Participating East Jordan businesses open their doors and roll out the sale racks.

Savvy shoppers will find some hot summer deals at East Jordan’s unique collection of shops and restaurants.

From apparel, gifts, books, home décor, collectables and food & drink specials, there are many opportunities to find a bargain.