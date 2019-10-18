Septic Summit coming to Northern MI

WHERE: Hagerty Conference Center, Traverse City

WHEN: Wednesday, November 6, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SPONSORS: FLOW, League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area, League of Women Voters Leelanau County, Michigan Environmental Council, Nature Change, Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, Traverse Area Association of Realtors

PROMOTERS: Au Sable Institute, Clean Water Action, Leelanau Clean Water, Michigan Resource Stewards, Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council

COST: $25 in advance (includes lunch); $30 at the door

TO REGISTER: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/michigan-septic-summit-tickets-73296990271

The Great Lakes law and policy center FLOW and key co-sponsors will host the Michigan Septic Summit on November 6 in Traverse City to explore emerging research on the human health and environmental risks presented by old and failing septic systems in Michigan, learn about local and regional programs and regulations adopted in response to surface water and groundwater quality threats, and foster dialogue toward more effective and geographically extensive efforts to reduce risks from septic system waste.

Michigan Septic Summit speakers will include FLOW Executive Director Liz Kirkwood; Nature Change publisher Joe VanderMeulen; Scott Kendzierski, director of Environmental Health Services at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan; Mark Borchardt, microbiologist and researcher at the U.S.D.A. Agriculture Research Service in Marshfield, Wis., and others.