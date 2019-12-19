Sen. Stabenow on impeachment

Free

News

Region/State Boyne City Gazette 95

Late on Wednesday Dec. 18, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) released the following statement on …

Late on Wednesday Dec. 18, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) released the following statement on House passage of the articles of impeachment:

I approach the impeachment trial with great seriousness and a heavy heart.

One of the hallmarks of my work as an elected official is my commitment to bring people together to solve problems.

That’s why it is so disheartening to watch as this impeachment debate intensifies the division between people in Michigan and across our country.

The fact is, we are where we are because of the actions of President Trump.

His behavior and abuse of power have forced the hand of everyone who cares deeply about our country, the truth, and the integrity of our democracy.

It is my constitutional duty to thoughtfully consider the articles of impeachment, listen to the evidence, and make a decision that honors our nation’s values and our fundamental belief that no one is above the law.

That’s what I intend to do.

While this impeachment debate may have further divided the people of our state, I intend to continue to focus on the issues that bring us together – like protecting our Great Lakes, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and helping create good-paying jobs.

While this impeachment trial moves forward in the Senate, I will not lose my focus on these important issues.