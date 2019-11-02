Sen. Peters boosts Great Lakes funding

The Senate passed U.S. Senator Gary Peters’ (MI) bipartisan measure this week to increase funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative by $9 million for the coming year as part of a government funding bill.

Peters worked with Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) to secure the additional funding, boosting GLRI funding from $301 million to $310 million.

The GLRI program helps restore habitats, combat invasive species, clean up waterways and prevent pollution. It is also vital to Michigan’s economy.

According to a University of Michigan study, every GLRI dollar spent from 2010 to 2016 will produce $3.35 in additional economic activity in the Great Lakes through 2036.