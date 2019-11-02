Sen. Peters boosts Great Lakes funding

November 2, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
The Senate passed U.S. Senator Gary Peters’ (MI) bipartisan measure this week to increase funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative by $9 million for the coming year as part of a government funding bill.

Peters worked with Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) to secure the additional funding, boosting GLRI funding from $301 million to $310 million.

The GLRI program helps restore habitats, combat invasive species, clean up waterways and prevent pollution. It is also vital to Michigan’s economy.

According to a University of Michigan study, every GLRI dollar spent from 2010 to 2016 will produce $3.35 in additional economic activity in the Great Lakes through 2036.

