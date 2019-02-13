Secretary of State closures, delays

The Customer and Automotive Records System (CARS) is replacing the antiquated vehicle records system that …

The Customer and Automotive Records System (CARS) is replacing the antiquated vehicle records system that has technology dating to the 1960s.

When it launches, more online services will be available to millions of Secretary of State customers, and the existing services at ExpressSOS.com will be improved.

Branch office technology also will be much better.

In transition to the new system, our Secretary of State branch offices, online services and auto business transactions will be taken offline and unavailable from 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15, to 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19. Self-service kiosks are being taken offline in phases beginning Friday, Feb. 8.

The seven Super Centers usually open Saturday will be closed Saturday, Feb. 16, for the system-wide conversion.

All branches will be closed on Presidents Day, Monday Feb. 18.

Additionally, for a few weeks following the launch of CARS, service in offices may take longer as staff gets accustomed to the new system.