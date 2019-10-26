Search for suicidal subject ends in shooting

According to the Michigan State Police, shortly after contact was made with an allegedly suicidal subject, a struggle ensued. During the struggle, police say the subject was able to retrieve a firearm.

The Michigan State Police released details relating to the shooting in the Walloon Lake Area on Saturday Oct. 26.

At 12:33 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 26, a Charlevoix County Sheriff Deputy and a Boyne City Police officer were dispatched to locate a suicidal subject near Walloon Lake.

Their investigation lead them to the corner of US-131 and Springvale in Walloon Lake.

The officers located the suicidal subject around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Shortly after contact was made, a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the subject was able to retrieve a firearm.

When confronted with a weapon, the officers fired at the subject.

After the subject was struck, the officers rendered first aid and summoned additional medical assistance.

The subject is now deceased.

The officers were not injured during the incident.

The Michigan State Police Grayling Forensic Lab and Aviation Unit were called to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Investigators were still on the scene around Noon on Saturday.

The subject’s identity is not being released at this time.