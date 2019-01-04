Schmidt January coffee hours include Boyne City— January 4, 2019
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of January.
The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.
For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.
Schmidt’s January coffee hours are as follows:
Monday, Jan. 7
9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
160 Zoll St.
Harbor Springs
2 – 3 p.m.
1 Water St.
Boyne City
Saturday, Jan. 12
9 – 10 a.m.
525 W. Front St.
Traverse City
Monday, Jan. 21
11 a.m. – noon
211 W. State St.
Cheboygan
3 – 4 p.m.
406 Ashmun St.
Sault Ste. Marie