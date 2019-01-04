Schmidt January coffee hours include Boyne City

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the …

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt will hold coffee hours with constituents throughout the 37th Senate District during the month of January.

The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.

For more information or to contact Schmidt, please visit SenatorWayneSchmidt.com or call 517-373-2413.

Schmidt’s January coffee hours are as follows:

Monday, Jan. 7

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Harbor Springs City Hall

160 Zoll St.

Harbor Springs

2 – 3 p.m.

Cafe Sante

1 Water St.

Boyne City

Saturday, Jan. 12

9 – 10 a.m.

Grand Traverse Pie Company

525 W. Front St.

Traverse City

Monday, Jan. 21

11 a.m. – noon

State Street Coffee Company

211 W. State St.

Cheboygan

3 – 4 p.m.

Cup of the Day

406 Ashmun St.

Sault Ste. Marie