Santa parade, tree lighting

Boyne City Main Street is pleased to present the Holiday Open House and Santa Parade on Friday, Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving) from 5 to 9 p.m.
A true community celebration of the season, the open house begins at 5 p.m. with refreshments at businesses throughout the downtown, and the parade starts at 6 p.m.
Boyne Area Girl Scouts will light the Community Christmas Tree in Old City Park at 5 p.m. Following the tree lighting the Girl Scouts will lead holiday revelers in caroling. Santa will arrive on his horse-drawn sleigh in the parade, joined by some of his elves from the North Pole.
Those participating in the parade must send in a parade registration form and line up on East Main Street between East and Park Streets starting at 5:30 p.m. The parade route will follow Lake Street to Water Street through the heart of downtown.
After the parade, children can visit with Santa at a NEW LOCATION, the Sunset Park Log Cabin. For more information, contact Boyne City Main Street at 231-582-9009. Parade/Open House poster.
VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED for the Santa Parade from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to help with road closures and to wear fun holiday costumes. Please call Karen Guzniczak at 231-582-2355 if you are interested.
LIVE NATIVITY SCENE – Returning this year will be a live Nativity scene at Coldwell Banker Real Estate, 231 Water St., from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Kids can feed and pet Gunther the Camel, a donkey, goats and sheep. Hot chocolate, chili, hot dogs from Family Fare, coffee, cookies from McDonald’s and sample pours from Stiggs Brewery will be provided. Nativity Scene flyer.
PARADE ROUTE
– Entries line up on Main Street between Lake and Park Streets.
– At 6 p.m., parade starts by turning right, north on South Lake Street.
– Parade turns right, east on Water Street.
– Parade ends at East Street with entries turning right to disburse.
– Santa Claus will go to the Sunset Park Log Cabin to visit with children after the parade.
MRS. CLAUS ON SATURDAY – The morning after the parade, Saturday, November 30th, Mrs. Claus will be at the log cabin from 10 a.m. to 12 noon to receive letters for Santa.