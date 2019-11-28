Santa parade, tree lighting

November 28, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
Boyne City Main Street is pleased to present the Holiday Open House and Santa Parade on Friday, Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving) from 5 to 9 p.m.

A true community celebration of the season, the open house begins at 5 p.m. with refreshments at businesses throughout the downtown, and the parade starts at 6 p.m.

Boyne Area Girl Scouts will light the Community Christmas Tree in Old City Park at 5 p.m. Following the tree lighting the Girl Scouts will lead holiday revelers in caroling. Santa will arrive on his horse-drawn sleigh in the parade, joined by some of his elves from the North Pole.

Those participating in the parade must send in a parade registration form and line up on East Main Street between East and Park Streets starting at 5:30 p.m. The parade route will follow Lake Street to Water Street through the heart of downtown.

After the parade, children can visit with Santa at a NEW LOCATION, the Sunset Park Log Cabin. For more information, contact Boyne City Main Street at 231-582-9009. Parade/Open House poster.

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED for the Santa Parade from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to help with road closures and to wear fun holiday costumes. Please call Karen Guzniczak at 231-582-2355 if you are interested.

LIVE NATIVITY SCENE – Returning this year will be a live Nativity scene at Coldwell Banker Real Estate, 231 Water St., from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Kids can feed and pet Gunther the Camel, a donkey, goats and sheep. Hot chocolate, chili, hot dogs from Family Fare, coffee, cookies from McDonald’s and sample pours from Stiggs Brewery will be provided. Nativity Scene flyer.

PARADE ROUTE

– Entries line up on Main Street between Lake and Park Streets.

– At 6 p.m., parade starts by turning right, north on South Lake Street.

– Parade turns right, east on Water Street.

– Parade ends at East Street with entries turning right to disburse.

– Santa Claus will go to the Sunset Park Log Cabin to visit with children after the parade.

MRS. CLAUS ON SATURDAY – The morning after the parade, Saturday, November 30th, Mrs. Claus will be at the log cabin from 10 a.m. to 12 noon to receive letters for Santa.

