Santa parade, tree lighting

Boyne City Main Street is pleased to present the Holiday Open House and Santa Parade on Friday, Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving) from 5 to 9 p.m.

A true community celebration of the season, the open house begins at 5 p.m. with refreshments at businesses throughout the downtown, and the parade starts at 6 p.m.

Boyne Area Girl Scouts will light the Community Christmas Tree in Old City Park at 5 p.m. Following the tree lighting the Girl Scouts will lead holiday revelers in caroling. Santa will arrive on his horse-drawn sleigh in the parade, joined by some of his elves from the North Pole.

Those participating in the parade must send in a parade registration form and line up on East Main Street between East and Park Streets starting at 5:30 p.m. The parade route will follow Lake Street to Water Street through the heart of downtown.