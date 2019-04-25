Rx disposal at Boyne City Hall

In conjunction with the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council, the Boyne City Police Department has for many years had a POD (Pharmaceutical Disposal Program) located in the lobby at City Hall.

This drug take-back program allows community members to deposit unwanted prescriptions into the POD anytime City Hall is open.

This Saturday April 27 is National Prescription Take Back Day.

The POD is available every day, and in the last 6 months over 324 pounds of unwanted pharmaceuticals have been collected and kept out of local waterways.

If possible, reduce the packaging on the prescriptions before depositing into the box.

No needles are accepted.