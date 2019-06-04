Ruth Arlene (Colley) Hawkins, 86

On March 24, 1952 in Boyne City she married Don Gregg Hawkins whom she later divorced in 1988.

Ruth retired from Michigan Bell, where she was a telephone operator. She started working as telephone operator in Boyne City and then in Petoskey. Ruth loved her family, crocheting, cross-stitching, knitting and sewing. She loved books and first job as a teenager was at the Boyne City Library. She also loved to ride her motorcycle A.K.A (the lawnmower).

She is survived by her four daughters; Mickey Ann (August) Stolt of Petoskey, Cindy Lee (Kelvin) Johnecheck of Vero Beach, FL, Jackie Lynn (Greg) Skeel of Charlevoix and Georgia Louise (Jon) LaBarge of Huntington Station, NY; five grandchildren Travis (Shannon) Johnecheck of East Jordan, Joshua Skeel of Detroit, MI, Frederick Stolt of Beaverton, Oregon, Benjamin Skeel of Petoskey and Jacob LaBarge of Huntington Station, NY; five great-grandchildren Austin Sumner, Rebecca Barkley, Jony Sumner and Logan and Zander Johnecheck; two sisters Janet (Raymond) Engler and Kathy Knake of Petoskey.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Karen Marie Stolt.

A memorial service will take place 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at Stackus Funeral Home in Boyne City with a gathering of family and friends being held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pastor David Behling will be officiating.

Thank you to everyone that knew Ruth and loved her for the special woman that she was!

The family would also like to thank everyone at Grandvue for taking such great care of Ruth and showing her such great kindness; and Stackus Funeral Home for handling all the funeral arrangements.