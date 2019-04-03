ROCK 105, 95.5 on-air talent changes

Earlier this week, Black Diamond Broadcasting—the home of Rock 105 & 95.5—announced a number of …

Earlier this week, Black Diamond Broadcasting—the home of Rock 105 & 95.5—announced a number of on-air talent changes which included welcoming Roxanne Steele, and Smitty leaving his afternoon timeslot.

We are pleased to announce the addition of Roxanne Steele to mid days (10am – 3pm) on Rock 105 & 95.5.

Roxanne’s body of work includes hosting various formats in Chicago and Detroit, and most recently with WYCD, Nash-FM in Detroit, where she was also a finalist for this year’s ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) Broadcast Awards for Major Market Personality of the Year.

But don’t be fooled, Roxanne is a rocker at heart, with a passion for northern Michigan and for Rock 105 & 95.5.

Nate “Smitty” Smith will be leaving his familiar afternoon slot on Rock 105 & 95.5 to pursue a personal opportunity outside of broadcasting.

While Smitty will be missed from his home for the past 12-years as the afternoon host of Rock 105 & 95.5, he will still be heard on the station as a special features host.

Effective April 1, Dave Doran will return to the northern Michigan air waves as the new host of afternoons (3pm-7pm) on Rock 105 & 95.5.

Dave is a Traverse City guy who was previously heard as a morning host on WKLT and afternoons on WTCM.

If you have been in the Detroit area during the past decade, you may have heard him on WCSX and WRIF in Detroit.

Dave is an accomplished broadcaster and Black Diamond is excited to bring him back home where he belongs.

“Cartman in the Mornings,” Traverse City market’s number-one rated morning show, will continue to start listener mornings and get them ready to take on the day with Rock 105 & 95.5.

Black Diamond Broadcasting is a northern Michigan based full service media company, owning and operating ten radio stations serving all of central and northern Michigan; a full service digital advertising solutions provider, Black Diamond Digital Solutions; and the Michigan employment site, Michigan4Hire.org.

Among Black Diamond’s radio stations are 102.9 Big Country, Rock 105 & 95.5, Classic Rock the Bear 98.1 & 95.3, Classic Hits 98.5 WUPS, Big Country Gold 1240 AM & 100.7 FM, MAC-FM 106.3 and 92.1 The Twister. Black Diamond is owned and operated by life-long Michigan residents, Mike Chires and Norm McKee.