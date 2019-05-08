Road project update, reminder

At 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday May 7 Boyne City officials met with Rieth-Riley and the sub-contractor that is performing the pulverizing.

Equipment was staged at Avalanche Park and was expected to begin working on pulverizing the pavements yesterday morning.

The pulverizing sub-contractor was expected to be completed yesterday afternoon.

Today, the plan is to touch up the ends, corners and edges and Rieth-Riley crews will continue grading and rolling the tilled-up mix into a new road base.

The roads will generally remain open to local traffic while today’s activities continue.

REMINDER: Public informational meeting on this project and the upcoming North Lake Street—between State and the Main Boat Launch—repaving will be held 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday May 8 in the commission chambers at Boyne City Hall.