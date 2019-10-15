Richard Dodds, 72, of Boyne City

Richard was born on December 5, 1946, in Boyne City, MI., the son of Edwin “Ham” Dodds and Evelyn “Golke” Dodds.

He grew up in Boyne City and graduated from Boyne City High School.

Richard worked for the City of Boyne City for over 30 years. He was an avid bowler and bowled several 300 games. He also enjoyed watching sporting events around the Boyne City area. He was also a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Boyne City.

Richard is proceeded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Anthony “Tony” Skiera.

He is survived by his sisters Dolores “Dee” Skiera of Traverse City and Doreen Bonebrake of Boyne City.

His niece Yvonne Skiera and nephews, Edwin “Chum” Skiera and Joseph “Joey” Bonebrake along with four great nephews, and other family members and many friends.

The family would like to thank his guardian, Roxanne and the staff at Grandvue for the wonderful care they provider Richard over the years.

The funeral service celebrating and honoring Richard’s life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be directly to Christ Lutheran Church (1250 Boyne Ave, Boyne City MI 49712); Grandvue Medical Care Facility, 1728 S Peninsula Rd. East Jordan, MI 49737) St. Judd’s Children’s Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or Boyne City Athletic Department (1035 Boyne Ave. Boyne City, MO 49712).

Please share a memory with Richard’s family by visiting his tribute page at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.

Stackus Funeral Home is serving the family