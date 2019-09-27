Reward for info on cow shooting

According to the Charlevoix County Sheriff Office, a $500 reward is being offered for information …

According to the Charlevoix County Sheriff Office, a $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved with the shooting of a cow this summer.

On July 17, the sheriff office responded to a complaint in Norwood about a Holstein cow that had been shot.

Owner of the cow said he heard several gun shots coming from a homemade gun range on Center Street in the Village of Norwood on July 16 around 9:30 p.m.

If you have information on the matter, please contact Sgt. William Church at (231) 547-4461 at extension 1512 or email him at churchw@charlevoixcounty.org.